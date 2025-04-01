BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a truck hit several pedestrians in downtown Boston Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Two people, including the driver, are in critical condition and three others sustained minor injuries in the crash on Kneeland Street, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steven Shaffer. Three of the patients were taken to Tufts Medical Center, according to the hospital.

One witness said he saw the Penske box truck “jumping” and “twisting” before it came to a stop up against a commercial building. He said he tried to help the driver out of the truck’s cab, but he was pinned inside.

The box truck could be seen on its side, wedged near Tora Ramen, Otaku Gift Shop, and Great Wall Kitchen Supplies. Debris was scattered on the ground.

“The technical team, if you see the cab there, they actually had to cut the top of the cab and peel it back to get the driver out,” Shaffer said.

Several ambulances, fire trucks, and police cruisers were at the scene, and the area was sealed off with police tape.

“We’re aware of the incident and are coordinating with the Boston Police Department,” a spokesperson for FBI Boston said Tuesday.

Shaffer said the structure of the affected building looked alright, but inspectors were expected to visit the site.

“It was a bad accident, and hopefully those two people make it,” Shaffer said.

Penske Transportation Solutions, the company the box truck was rented from, released a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time,” said Alen Beljin, a company spokesperson.

No additional information was immediately available.

