BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people who were arrested at a pro-life rally in Boston Common over the weekend faced a judge Tuesday.

They are facing several charges.

Police say both sides of the abortion debate got into a heated argument leading to physical confrontations.

Police had to bring in extra officers when the crowds increased.

No one was seriously hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)