BOSTON (WHDH) - On the second anniversary of the attack on Israel, a peaceful scene on Boston Common took a violent turn, leaving some officers hurt after a chaotic clash between police and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Six of the 13 people arrested were arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon with the rest set to appear on Thursday.

Roder Atwood, who was wearing a face covering in court, entered a not guilty plea. The Tufts University senior who majors in cognitive science, and works as a part-time tutor was handcuffed and taken into custody by court officers on charges of punching a Boston police officer in the face.

Laith Hintzman, 19, of Boston, Prahlad Iyengar, 25, of Boston, Benjamin Choucroun, 20, of Medford, Owen Woodcock, 26, of Boston, and Amun Prophet, 25, of Allston, all pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct charges and disturbing the peace. They were taken into custody when the judge, incensed by all the allegations, set cash bails ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Protestors left the courtroom with their faces shielded by fabric sheets and face coverings. They had little to say about what happened on the common.

Four officers were taken to the hospital before the arrests were made.

