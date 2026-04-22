RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Several of the 17 people who have been charged in connection with a street takeover in Randolph that endangered motorists and responding officers in October 2025 faced a judge on Wednesday.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, police said large crowds gathered at the intersection of North Main and Oak Streets while cars drifted in the area and did donuts in the roadway. When officers arrived, the first cruiser was surrounded by a crowd, which prevented it from addressing the situation. Fireworks were set off both on top of the car and in the street nearby.

Officials said nearly 100 people were in the roadway at the intersection.

More arraignments are set to come.

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