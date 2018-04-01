Several people displaced after fire at multi-family home in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Lynn early Sunday morning.

Crews raced to the scene of the fire on Nahant Street just after 2 a.m. Fire crews responded to the scene quickly but had trouble battling the “stubborn” fire.

All eight residents of the four-family home were able to make it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The Red Cross is currently assisting those displaced from the home.

Lynn’s police chief says he expects cleanup from the fire to take quite some time.

There is no immediate word on what caused the fire, though fire crews were focused on an area of the back of the home on the second floor.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)