WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Several people were evaluated for high levels of CO at the Wrentham Outlets on around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials told 7News that rooftop units malfunctioned.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the area is now clear.

I'm told rooftop units malfunctioned. Several people evaluated for high CO but no one transported. Call came in at 7:30. Area now all clear. https://t.co/DPgLQayIdS — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 16, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)