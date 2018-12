BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were injured in a rollover crash in West Roxbury early Saturday morning.

The single-car incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Washington Street, according to police.

The car was carrying several passengers at the time of the crash.

The victims were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)