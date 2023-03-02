BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were injured and traffic was delayed after a wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles on the Mass Pike in Boston Wednesday night, according to state police.

Police shared word of two related crashes near the Prudential Tower Tunnel on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike just before 8:30 p.m. Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes as only one lane of traffic was passing at the time. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation later announced around 9 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

Police said a car entered the Mass Pike in Boston traveling west in the eastbound lanes, where it hit a vehicle head on prior to the Prudential Tunnel. Police said the car continued, hitting several other vehicles before coming to a stop.

There were non-life-threatening injuries reported as a result of the first crash, according to police.

Police said no charges had been filed as of Thursday morning, though an investigation is ongoing.

