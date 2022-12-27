DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a burning home on Mora Street in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

The Boston Fire Department says the fire ripped through all the floors of the triple decker.

Two people are being evaluated by paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters remain on scene as of 12:30 p.m. and are monitoring hot spots.

