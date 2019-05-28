Several people rescued from fire in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a fire at a condominium in Bourne Tuesday night.
Police were the first on scene and had to make forced entry into the building to rescue people inside.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two police officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)