Several people rescued from fire in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a fire at a condominium in Bourne Tuesday night.

Police were the first on scene and had to make forced entry into the building to rescue people inside.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)