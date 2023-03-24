NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire announced an investigation Friday after reports of people feeling sick after eating ice cream at a local restaurant.

Investigators said several customers went to area hospitals on March 17 and 18 with symptoms including severe dizziness, weakness and exceptionally high heart rates after eating Angelo’s Amore brand ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering.

Newmarket police said some of the customers tested positive for having THC in their system.

All of the customers have since recovered.

Police said Roots Local Cafe “has been cooperative in our investigation and immediately forfeited their ice cream for testing.”

