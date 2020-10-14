Several people taken to hospital after crash involving prisoner transport van on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a prisoner transport van on Interstate 93 in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A Suffolk Country Sheriff’s Department transport van crashed on the ramp that carries traffic from I-93 south to Massachusetts Avenue, according to state police.

Those who were transported from the scene were said to be suffering from a “variety of minor injuries.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed at least two other damaged vehicles being towed away.

The scene has since been cleared and the ramp has reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE Ramp is now open. Several people transported to hospitals with a variety of minor injuries. https://t.co/ukO4iqY1fO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 14, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)