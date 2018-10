QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were transported to a local hospital following a hazardous materials incident Wednesday at Quincy College.

A number of people were overcome by an odor in the area of 1250 Hancock St.,, according to Quincy police.

The individuals have non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The building has been evacuated and crews are on scene.

Several streets in the area have been closed down as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.