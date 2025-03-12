A new report finds several popular synthetic braiding hair brands contain dangerous toxins.

Consumer Reports tested 10 synthetic braiding hair products and found that 100 percent of the samples contained multiple carcinogens.

The organization said three products — Sensationnel’s Ruwa 3X Pre-Stretched Kids Braid – 12”, Sensationnel’s X-Pression 3X Pre-Stretched Braid – 58”, and Magic Fingers’ 3X Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair – 52″ — contained benzene, which is known to cause cancer including acute myeloid leukemia.

Lead was found in nine out of the 10 brands.

Consumer Reports said it reached out to the companies and only two responded, questioning how the hair was tested. Hair Zone/Sensationnel and Magic Fingers said they stand by the safety of their products.

