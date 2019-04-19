Several rescued from Charles River after 2 boats capsize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two boats capsized in the Charles River Friday morning, sending several people into the cold water.

Crews responding to the area of Memorial Drive around 7:30 a.m. rescued an undisclosed amount of people who had fallen into the river after their boat capsized, Cambridge fire officials said.

About 15 minutes later, crews responded to another report of a capsized boat and found eight people in the water. They were picked up by Marine Unit 1.

No serious injuries have been reported.

