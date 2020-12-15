BOSTON (WHDH) - Several residents have been displaced from an apartment building that caught on fire in Boston late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the 36-unit building on Charlesgate East around 11:30 p.m.

All residents made it out of the building safely, but one cat died, according to fire officials.

An estimated seven residents have been displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire left behind about $250,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies making up at 64 Charlesgate East. All residents minus 1 cat made it out the 36 unit bldg safely. No injuries reported. Damages est around $250,000. Thanks to Father Tom @ Saint Clements Shrine & the @MBTA for helping keep displaced warm. pic.twitter.com/w0m1IrgZ60 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 15, 2020

