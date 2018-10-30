Several roads closed due to Red Sox World Series parade

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures ahead of the Boston Red Sox World Series parade.

I-90 EB

Closure of I-90 EB/WB exit ramp to I-93 SB HOV on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 4 AM.

Double right lane closure on I-90 EB from former Allston/Brighton toll plaza location to Charlesgate (Bowker) overpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM with a triple right lane closure at 11 PM.

Right lane closure in I-90 EB Connector Tunnel from entry portal to exit 25 on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM.

I-90 WB

Closure of I-90 EB/WB exit ramp to I-93 SB HOV on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 4 AM.

Double right lane closure on I-90 WB from Brookline Avenue overpass to former Allston/Brighton toll plaza location on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM, with a triple right lane closure at 11 PM.

Closure of ramp from Purchase/Congress Street to I-93 SB/I-90 WB on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11 PM to 4 AM.

Closure of I-90 WB Connector Tunnel HOV exit ramp to South Station on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11:59 PM to 4 AM.

I-93 NB

PM HOV lane to remain out after public usage on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 8 PM to 3 AM.

Left lane closure on-ramp from Washington Street /Burgin Parkway to I-93 NB/SB over Burgin Parkway underpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 8 PM to 4 AM.

Double left lane closure on I-93 NB from exit 14 to Savin Hill Avenue overpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Closure of ramp at I-93 NB exit 23 (to Government Center) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Double right lane closure on I-93 NB from merge of Zakim Bridge cantilever ramp to Maffa Way underpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Left lane closure in I-93 Tip O’Neill Tunnel NB from prior to tunnel to adjacent to merge of ramp from I-90 EB and WB on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 5 AM.

I-93 SB

Left lane closure on-ramp from Washington Street /Burgin Parkway to I-93 NB/SB over Burgin Parkway underpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 8 PM to 4 AM.

Left lane closure on I-93 SB exit 4 ramp on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 4 AM.

AM HOV Lane to deploy early on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Double left lane closure on I-93 SB from south of Columbia Road underpass to Savin Hill Avenue overpass on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM.

Closure of ramp from Purchase/Congress Street to I-93 SB/I-90 WB on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11 PM to 4 AM.

Closure of ramp from Surface Artery SB at New Chardon Street to I-93 SB on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11 PM to 4 AM.

Double right lane closure on I-93 SB Zakim Bridge through Tip O’Neill Tunnel, closing exits 20 A/B (to I-90 WB and Albany Street) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11 PM to 4 AM.

I-95 NB

Right lane closure on-ramp at I-95 NB exit 25 (to I-90 EB/WB) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 10 PM to 4 AM.

I-95 SB

Alternating lane closures of ramp from I-95 SB to service plaza in Newton on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Tobin Bridge

Double right lane closure on Tobin Bridge NB from exit of CANA (City Square) Tunnel to former toll plaza location on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11:59 PM to 4 AM.

Storrow Drive

Single lane closure on Storrow Drive EB and WB at Longfellow Bridge on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 4 AM, with a double lane closure at 11 PM.

Longfellow Bridge

Single lane closure on Longfellow Bridge SB on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 9 PM to 4 AM.

Ted Williams Tunnel

Closure of exit ramp at Ted Williams Tunnel WB exit 24 (to I-93) on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11:30 PM to 4 AM.

Callahan Tunnel

Closure of ramp from Surface Artery SB at New Chardon Street to Callahan Tunnel on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 11 PM to 4 AM.