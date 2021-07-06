PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several sharks were spotted in the water off Cape Cod on Monday, aerial images showed.

More than half a dozen great white sharks were seen from Plymouth to Provincetown, some measuring up to 16 feet in length, according shark biologist John Chisholm.

Busy day in #CapeCodBay yesterday with over a half dozen white sharks spotted from Plymouth to P-town. Sizes ranged from 10' to 16'+. Although its hard to judge size without anything for scale in the photos, you'll notice the > 16' shark has a lot more girth. pic.twitter.com/HzoBmp3pp9 — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 6, 2021

“Although its hard to judge size without anything for scale in the photos, you’ll notice the > 16′ shark has a lot more girth,” Chisholm, who runs the MA Sharks twitter account, said in a tweet.

Chisholm has been documenting the occurrence of white sharks in the Atlantic since the late 1970s, a post on the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life website stated.

