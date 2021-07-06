PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several sharks were spotted in the water off Cape Cod on Monday, aerial images showed.
More than half a dozen great white sharks were seen from Plymouth to Provincetown, some measuring up to 16 feet in length, according shark biologist John Chisholm.
“Although its hard to judge size without anything for scale in the photos, you’ll notice the > 16′ shark has a lot more girth,” Chisholm, who runs the MA Sharks twitter account, said in a tweet.
Chisholm has been documenting the occurrence of white sharks in the Atlantic since the late 1970s, a post on the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life website stated.
