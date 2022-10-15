WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several people were shot at or near a warehouse in Worcester.

According to Worcester Police, at about 3:08 a.m. Saturday, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they entered the warehouse and found him suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid, and he was transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, they also learned of several additional victims, whom they found at locations near the warehouse and at area hospitals. They were treated for their injuries as detectives arrived to process the crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

