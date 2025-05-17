BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence responded to Harlow Street early Saturday morning after a large and unruly crowd surrounded officers attempting to make a weapons arrest, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a loud party at 12 Harlow St. around 2:30 a.m. found a person illegally in possession of a firearm, according to Boston police. While attempting to place them under arrest, officers called for additional units when they became surrounded.

The crowd was ultimately dispersed and resulted in the arrest of three people and the recovery of three firearms.

