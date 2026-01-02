BOSTON (WHDH) - Several teens were charged recently in connection with a brutal attack on a T rider.

Boston police said five juveniles beat and kicked an 18-year-old passenger on an Orange Line train on December 15.

They said a teen who wasn’t part of the initial group jumped in and kicked the victim in the head.

The victim told police he did not know the attackers.

Police are still looking for two more attackers.

