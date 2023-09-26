BOSTON (WHDH) - Several tires were left slashed on and around Dudley Street in Roxbury Monday afternoon after witnesses said an angry customer at a local liquor store lashed out.

At least a dozen tires were slashed. Later speaking with 7NEWS, witnesses said the incident started outside Fernandez Brothers Liquors on Dudley Street.

Some witnesses said a man in a wheelchair got angry with the liquor store and, after scratching at the store’s window, slashed the tires of cars parked in front of the store.

Witnesses said the man went on to slash more tires around the corner on Albion Street.

Those who got their tires cut ultimately had no other choice but to change their tires in the rain or get their car towed on Monday.

Boston police said a person was taken into custody close to the tire slashings shortly after this incident.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday night.

