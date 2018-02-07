Several Toys ‘R’ Us stores in Massachusetts holding going-out-of-business sales

(WHDH) – Toys “R” Us is expected to host going-out-of-business sales for 180 of its stores in the U.S.

According to Time, Toys “R” Us CEO David Brandon said about the selected stores will be closing beginning in early February after the franchise declared bankruptcy. During Tuesday’s announcement, he also mentioned out-of-business sales will start at the affected stores.

USA Today reported that some stores, including those in Massachusetts, will be hosting sales as early as Wednesday and last until April 15. Toys “R” Us has yet to confirm the start and end date of the sales.

The full list can be found here, but the Massachusetts stores that will be holding closing sales are:

Millbury

Holyoke

Bellingham

Northborough

Framingham

