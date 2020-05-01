ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three dump trucks and one tanker caught fire in Andover Friday night sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Crews responding to the scene on Lowell Junction Road worked to keep the flames contained.

Fortunately, the flames did not reach the tank.

“I was working on my computer and all of a sudden I hear a huge explosion,” one witness Susan Zielinski said. “So I came running out, and seeing the black smoke so I called 911, and then I came back out and took some pictures. I just couldn’t believe how bad the fire was.”

Fire investigators are on the scene.

