Several tuna fish products recalled over poisoning concerns

(WHDH) — A seafood company has recalled several tuna fish products over poisoning concerns, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

Mical Seafood, Inc. voluntarily initiated a recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat, and six-ounce tuna steaks because of potentially elevated levels of histamine.

Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The symptoms typically go away within several hours without medical intervention.

The tuna products were sold to customers in Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California. and Michigan.

The products have production dates between April 2, 2019, and May 14, 2019.

Four reported illnesses have been confirmed as of Oct. 1.

Customers who should not consume products from lot numbers 23910, 24046, 25324, 20799, 24037, 24279, 23020. 25694, and 23906.

The products can be returned for a refund.

