(CNN) — Several US mobile carriers experienced technical difficulties Monday night.

DownDetector, a website that tracks service problems and outages, indicated that AT&TT-MobileVerizon and Boost Mobile all experienced a spike in reports Monday night.

It was unclear if the problems were connected.

Neville Ray, president of technology for T-Mobile, tweeted late Monday that the company was “addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas.”

Ray later tweeted that T-Mobile had “seen significant improvement and [is] operating at near normal levels.”

It was unclear which geographical areas were affected by the issues.

AT&T, Verizon and Boost Mobile could not be immediately reached for comment.

