Several varieties of Goldfish crackers recalled due to salmonella concerns

(WHDH) — Several varieties of Goldfish crackers have been recalled due to salmonella concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

Pepperidge Farm was notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The products subject to the recall were distributed throughout the United States.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall includes the following crackers:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

FlavorBlasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included in the recall. For details, click here.

