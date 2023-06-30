BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Mattapan Friday after a serious crash on Blue Hill Avenue.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4:15 p.m., where several vehicles could be seen with damage.

A truck was seen smashed into the back of a car, which had its airbags deployed. A van was also involved as well as two other cars along the side of the road.

Multiple police officers were in the area and there was caution tape in place nearby.

