Several violations, rodents found in East Boston Dunkin’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dirty conditions were uncovered during a health inspection at a Dunkin’ in East Boston on Tuesday.

The inspection came after the release of a disturbing video that appears to show a rodent infestation at the Maverick Street location.

The video, shot by Peter Wild, captured a number of mice scurrying around the floor and underneath the kitchen cabinets of the restaurant after closing.

“Before I know it, there was seven, then there were 10,” Wild said.

Upon viewing the video, a health inspector with the Boston Inspectional Services Department was immediately dispatched to the restaurant where they reported finding:

Visible soils on ice machine

Small flies present in the dining area and in the back of the establishment

Debris, clothing and blankets strewn around the outside alleyway

Grout too low on floors

Weatherstripping bottom too high on the back door

Floor behind equipment and under countertops solid with heavy build-up and other debris

“Just seeing the video, I’m making jokes about it but in all seriousness, I would not want to eat in an establishment with that many mice,” Wild said.

Dunkin sent 7News a statement reading in part: “The health and safety of customers is our top priority. We take this matter very seriously, and upon learning of the issue, the restaurant was immediately closed.”

This particular location has been cited for uncleanliness before, including once over the summer after dead cockroaches were discovered under the ice machine, according to the Boston Inspectional Services Department.

“I don’t care how clean they can get the place,” Wild said. “I won’t eat in there again.”

The Dunkin’ will remain close until it can pass another inspection.

