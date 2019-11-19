Several violations, vermin found in Eastie Dunkin’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dirty conditions were uncovered during a health inspection at a Dunkin’ in East Boston on Tuesday.

The inspection came after the release of a disturbing video that showed a rodent infestation at the Maverick Street location.

Upon viewing the video, a health inspector was immediately dispatched to the restaurant where they report finding:

Visible soils on ice machine

Small flies present in the dining area and in the back of the establishment

Debris, clothing and blankets were strewn about the outside alleyway

Grout on floors was low

Weatherstripping bottom of the back door was too high

Floor behind equipment and under countertops are solid with heavy build-up and other debris.

The manager of the restaurant opted to close the establishment until all violations are corrected and approved by the department.

No further information has been released.

