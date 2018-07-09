Several white shark sightings recorded off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — Multiple white sharks were spotted off the coast of Cape Cod Monday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

One shark measuring about 12 feet long was spotted off of Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The other sightings occurred off the coast of Provincetown.

The Sharktivity app estimates that the sharks measured between 6 and 10 feet in length.

The Sharktivity app said there had been seven confirmed sightings by 2 p.m. Monday.

