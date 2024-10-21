CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people ran over to help a woman who was trapped in her car after hitting a utility pole in Chelmsford Monday morning.

At around 9:10 a.m., a 65-year-old Dracut woman was driving on Groton Street when she crashed and tipped over near Ward Way, becoming stuck inside the vehicle, according to Chelmsford police.

Dianna Claxton was on her way to work in Boston when she noticed the car flipped over on Route 40.

“When I pulled up to the scene, it was just a very scary scene. Right away, I saw the car was tipped over on its side,” Claxton said.

She said she saw at least six people who had stopped to assist the driver inside. The driver was conscious, but trapped.

“I just think it’s so incredible to see so many brave people come together and really just try and help out,” Claxton said.

First, the witnesses tried to tip the Nissan back upright. When that effort failed, one man climbed up onto the overturned car, hoping to get to the driver inside.

“That was very dangerous and scary for that guy who jumped on top of the car that was all smashed up. He also could have injured himself, so that was very brave and I think they’re all heroes,” Claxton said.

Chelmsford police and firefighters then helped in the rescue effort. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“Just the way the car was, it was tipped over onto its driver’s side. So, we were trying to help extricate her out. The fire department got here, able to use the jaws of life, able to extricate her. She was transported to the hospital,” said Chelmsford Police Officer Aidan Gillis.

The crash left behind a broken utility pole and fresh asphalt spilled out of a dump truck that had to turn around at the road block.

“My thoughts are with her and I hope she has a quick recovery, and so thankful to hear that she’s okay,” Claxton said.

Crews were working Monday afternoon to restore electricity in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

