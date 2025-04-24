DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several witnesses took the stand Thursday morning, the third day of testimony in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Read is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial. A retrial began this month, and 18 jurors were picked to hear the case.

On Wednesday, O’Keefe’s mother, Peggy O’Keefe, gave an emotional testimony about the moment she heard the news of her son’s death.

Kerry Roberts, one of two women with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body at 34 Fairview Road, was cross-examined on the stand. The defense grilled Roberts over what they said were inconsistencies with some of her prior sworn statements.

Canton firefighter and paramedic Daniel Whitley also testified about taking Read to the hospital for a mandatory psychological evaluation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

