Several Worcester players injured in brawl during basketball game in Elmira, N.Y.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHDH) — Several players on the Worcester 78’s basketball team were injured when a fight broke out mid-game in Elmira, New York.

The game took place back in December. While referees could be seen discussing a play mid-court, a player on Elmira’s team punched a Worcester player. As players on both teams ran over, a brawl erupted.

Police are now searching for a man on Elmira’s team who wore jersey number 22. He has not yet been identified.

Police in New York said Elmira’s team management, coach and players misled investigators about who started the fight. Officials said they are considering filing obstruction charges against the team as police keep looking for the real suspect.

One Worcester player was left with a broken jaw and other players suffered concussions.

