Severe delays on Expressway due to truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over early Friday morning, blocking three lanes in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The truck is on its side on the northbound side of the Expressway. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

The crash will likely take hours to clear, according to 7’s Alaina Pinto. Motorists should expect lengthy delays in the area.

DETOURS to avoid XWAY NB:

Take Morrissey Blvd and go through South Boston/Seaport

Take the trains

Stay home… #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) May 25, 2018

It’s not known if the driver of the truck was injured.

Crews are on scene working to clear the crash.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

You’re not getting anywhere fast on the XWAY NB this am… TT crash in tunnel. Take the T or commuter trains. #7News pic.twitter.com/LBg8snSHBe — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) May 25, 2018

Tractor trailer on its side in the O’Neill Tunnel in the NB lane near the Pike entrance #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) May 25, 2018

