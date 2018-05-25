Severe delays on Expressway due to truck rollover in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over early Friday morning, blocking three lanes in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The truck is on its side on the northbound side of the Expressway. Traffic is backed up for several miles.
The crash will likely take hours to clear, according to 7’s Alaina Pinto. Motorists should expect lengthy delays in the area.
It’s not known if the driver of the truck was injured.
Crews are on scene working to clear the crash.
The cause of the crash is not clear.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.
