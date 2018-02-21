Severe delays reported on Red Line due to failed train motor

(WHDH) — A failed train motor is causing severe delays Wednesday morning on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.

The motor on the last car of a six-car northbound train failed, creating smoky conditions at Andrew Station.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between the JFK/UMass and Broadway Station.

Lengthy delays are expected. No injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating and evaluating the track infrastructure.

Photos showed dozens of commuters waiting for shuttles at the UMass station.

UMASS shuttles pressed to pick-up lane as scores pack main bus platform. pic.twitter.com/H32Q9CKjKu — Jules Wang (@PointJules) February 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)