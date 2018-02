(WHDH) — A track problem is causing severe delays Wednesday morning on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between JFK/UMass and Broadway Station at Andrew.

Lengthy delays are expected.

Photos showed dozens of commuters waiting for shuttles at the UMass station.

UMASS shuttles pressed to pick-up lane as scores pack main bus platform. pic.twitter.com/H32Q9CKjKu — Jules Wang (@PointJules) February 21, 2018

