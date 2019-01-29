Severe snow squalls cause several spinouts on I-95 near NH border

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe snow squalls caused several spinouts Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 near the New Hampshire border, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 60 in Salisbury before 4 p.m. found at least 10 cars that had gone off the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police Spokesman Dustin Fitch.

No injuries were reported.

Part of the highway was temporarily closed but all lanes have since been reopened.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

