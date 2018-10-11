Severe storm leaves behind a major mess west of Boston

Neighbors think that a microburst may have caused the severe damage that has plunged thousands into darkness in towns west of Boston Thursday afternoon.

The wild weather ripped down trees in Milford, Hopedale, Bellingham and North Bellingham causing power outages all over the area.

Massive branches have fallen across roadways, onto power lines and even onto homes.

National grid estimates that approximately 4,000 customers are without power tonight.

No one has been hurt.

