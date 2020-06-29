Severe storms knock power out to more than 4,600 Mass. residents

(WHDH) — More than 4,600 Massachusetts residents were left in the dark after severe weather swept across the Bay State Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms and strong wind gusts moving south through Massachusetts left about 3,609 homes and businesses without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The majority of the outages were reported in Suffolk and Norfolk counties with some stretching westward toward Berkshire County.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)