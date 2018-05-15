Severe storms leave behind trail of damage

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms that pounded Massachusetts Tuesday with heavy rain, fierce winds, hail and lightning left behind a trail of damage.

Worcester County was among the hardest hit areas. A tornado watch was in effect across central Massachusetts for several hours as the storms rumbled through.

A vacant home in Millbury caught fire after it was struck by lightning. Millbury Fire Chief Richard Hamilton said flames were shooting from the home when crews arrived on scene.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

#BREAKING: Millbury Fire confirms this home was struck by lightning. Fire is out. Home is vacant. #7News #mawx pic.twitter.com/5uT4Swv06I — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 15, 2018

Howling winds toppled a massive tree in Auburn. It landed on power lines, knocking out power in the area.

Tree down in Auburn & taking electrical wires with it. Power is out in the area. #7News #MAWX pic.twitter.com/uYQWazYEv7 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 15, 2018

Heavy, soaking rain left many high-traffic areas under water. An exit off Route 290 in Worcester was completely flooded out.

Traffic issues in Worcester w/ the majority of this exit now flooded off 290. #7News #mawx pic.twitter.com/JBx48idEgc — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) May 15, 2018

