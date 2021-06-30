DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two waves of severe thunderstorms fueled by historic heat moved across the Bay State for hours Wednesday night leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses were without power around 9 p.m. with nearly 90 percent of the town of Warwick experiencing the blackout, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A very close call with a fallen tree in Dracut, left Wanda Boyd feeling grateful no one was hurt.

“Our car was parked right where that space is. It came right down in between,” she said while pointing to the fallen tree.

She says it was struck by lightning and landed right on her mailbox.

“We heard not a loud bang, but a bang. Ma freaked out because Ma is in a hospital bed and she’s right by that window,” Boyd said.

Storm reports starting to trickle in. This is just whats been published so far, plenty more to come I'm sure… pic.twitter.com/rmPS6P1iPR — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 1, 2021

Tree limbs littered a road in Merrimac, preventing any cars from getting by.

In Nashua, New Hampshire, the rain came down in buckets and a tree fell ontop of a roof.

The wind knocked trees into the road in Atkinson, New Hampshire and 60 miles away in Jaffrey as well. It also sent debris onto cars and porches in Ringe

“It was just really really windy and crazy. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it before. My son thought it was a tornado,” one resident said.

The weather didn’t spare the city either. A car in the Fenway area was crushed by a tree while crowds at the rain-delayed Red Sox game looked on.

The lightning with these storms 🤭⚡️ pic.twitter.com/E0thXK8u1x — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 1, 2021

