There’s a new illness…. in addition to RSV, COVID-19, and the flue.

Hospitals in five states are reporting an unusual number of children with severe Strep A infections. These states are Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia,

Two children in Denver reportedly died from the illness.

Doctors say signs of invasive group A Strep include difficulty breathing, feeling lethargic, not able to take food or liquids, fever, and vomiting,

