Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Bristol and Plymouth counties

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Bristol and southwestern Plymouth counties until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Taunton, heading southeast at 5:10 p.m.

The NWS says hazards include 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail. There is also a flash flood warning for Bristol and Plymouth counties until 7:30 p.m.

Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, Dartmouth, Middleborough, Swansea, Rehoboth, Lakeville, Acushnet, Freetown, Dighton, Berkley and Rochester.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)