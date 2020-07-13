Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning issued for parts of Essex County

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Essex County on Monday afternoon.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect for Central Essex County until 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

However, the flood warning is on until 6:30 p.m. for the northwestern section.

The NWS says there is a threat for 3/4-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts in Haverhill, Beverly, Andover, North Andover, Danvers, Newburyport, Amesbury, Ipswich, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Hamilton, Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Topsfield, Rowley, Wenham, and West Newbury.

