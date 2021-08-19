Flash flooding left motorists stranded in submerged cars in some communities as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through Massachusetts on Thursday.

RELATED: Track severe weather on interactive radar

Heavy downpours dumped more than inches of rain across the Worcester County area before noon, leaving many low-lying areas underwater.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed a kayaker paddling down a flooded Seaver Street in Worcester. At least cars on Route 20 near the Route 122 overpass were left completely submerged in the middle of the roadway, prompting an emergency response.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the National Weather Service warned motorists. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”

Water could also be seen bubbling up through many backed up storm drains in the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties until 12:15 p.m.

There is also a flash flood warning posted for Essex and Middlesex counties until 2:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Norfolk, Essex, Worcester, and Middlesex counties until 12:30 p.m.

At one point during the morning, a tornado warning was issued in Southern Worcester County, but it has since expired.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)