WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has extended a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Worcester County.

The warning remains in effect for the southwestern region of the county until 8:30 p.m.

Winds gusts reaching 60 mph and damage to trees and power lines is possible.

