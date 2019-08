Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for much of western Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of western Massachusetts.

The warning extends to parts of Franklin, Middlesex, Worcester, Hampden and Hampshire counties until 9:15 p.m.

Residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately.

Some could see quarter-sized hail.

Winds are expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Worcester County (areas within orange box) until 9:15 PM. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds with this line of storms. @7News pic.twitter.com/kVSJoAFziP — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) August 18, 2019

