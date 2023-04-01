(WHDH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of southern New Hampshire as a powerful line of thunderstorms move through the area.

The warning, in effect until 9:30 p.m., warns of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

New severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Southern New Hampshire, including Manchester! Hail to quarter size and wind gusts to 60mph likely. Stay inside until this storm passes. It's heading ENE, and will be close to Portsmouth in the next 30min. pic.twitter.com/j44bg1yLg4 — A.J. Waterman (@AJWxMan) April 2, 2023

