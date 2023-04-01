(WHDH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of southern New Hampshire as a powerful line of thunderstorms move through the area.
The warning, in effect until 9:30 p.m., warns of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)