Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Central, Western Mass.

HATFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Central and Western Massachusetts for Saturday.

The storms could bring winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail through 8:15 p.m.

Affected towns include Plainfield, Leyden, Deerfield and Hatfield.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Greenfield MA, Turners Falls MA, South Deerfield MA until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3ghFUlhXTr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 29, 2020

